Goat Cheese-and-Summer Squash Pizza
This grilled pizza overrules ordering in.
Recipe Summary
Goat cheese and summer squash are the unstoppable duo that stars in this grilled pizza recipe, which might just be more popular than the usual suspects at your next cookout. Our Goat Cheese-and-Summer Squash Pizza is the unexpected main dish that your guests will rave about.
Grilling pizza dough is going to be the new magic trick you pull at every backyard cookout. Simply stretch the pizza dough out on the back of a lightly floured baking sheet, and then slide it off onto the grill. Don't try to move the dough too soon or it will stick to the grates.
The pizza dough achieves lovely char marks from the grill, forming a sturdy base for the toppings of your choice. For an interesting, summery twist, we love to top this grilled pizza with mozzarella, goat cheese, squash, and a Fresno chile. Once you've removed the cooked pizza from the grill, take it over the edge with a drizzle of balsamic glaze.