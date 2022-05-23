Goat Cheese-and-Summer Squash Pizza

This grilled pizza overrules ordering in.

By Liz Mervosh

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

total:
25 mins
active:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Goat cheese and summer squash are the unstoppable duo that stars in this grilled pizza recipe, which might just be more popular than the usual suspects at your next cookout. Our Goat Cheese-and-Summer Squash Pizza is the unexpected main dish that your guests will rave about.

Grilling pizza dough is going to be the new magic trick you pull at every backyard cookout. Simply stretch the pizza dough out on the back of a lightly floured baking sheet, and then slide it off onto the grill. Don't try to move the dough too soon or it will stick to the grates.

The pizza dough achieves lovely char marks from the grill, forming a sturdy base for the toppings of your choice. For an interesting, summery twist, we love to top this grilled pizza with mozzarella, goat cheese, squash, and a Fresno chile. Once you've removed the cooked pizza from the grill, take it over the edge with a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

  • Preheat a gas grill to high (450°F to 500°F) on 1 side; keep other side unlit. Trim ends of squash; discard. Slice lengthwise into ¼-inch-thick planks (10 to 12 planks total).

  • Toss together squash, 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, and ¼ teaspoon of the salt on a rimmed baking sheet. Arrange squash on oiled grates over lit side of grill. Grill, uncovered, until marks appear, 1 to 2 minutes; flip and grill until marks appear on other side, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to baking sheet.

  • Stretch dough into a 14-inch round; brush with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Sprinkle with ⅛ teaspoon each of the salt and black pepper. Place dough, oiled side down, on grates over lit side of grill. Grill, uncovered, until it starts to puff and marks appear on bottom, about 2 minutes, rotating on grates if burning in spots. Brush remaining 1 tablespoon oil over top of dough. Sprinkle with remaining ⅛ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Flip dough to unlit side of grill using tongs or a large spatula. Top with shredded mozzarella, goat cheese, squash, and chile. Grill, covered, 2 to 3 minutes. Slide dough onto grates over lit side of grill using tongs or a large spatula. Grill, uncovered, until dough starts to puff and marks appear on bottom, about 2 minutes, rotating on grates if burning in spots.

  • Remove pizza from grill. Drizzle with balsamic glaze, if desired. Slice and serve.

