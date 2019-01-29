Gluten-Free Piecrust
This buttery piecrust is gluten free and easy to make.
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Ingredients
Directions
Chef's Notes
The gluten-free all purpose flour you use must contain xanthan gum—other gluten-free flours will not work without this ingredient. This pie dough is exceptionally crumbly and prone to crack, but if you are patient and press the cracks in the crust together with your fingers, the surface will eventually be perfectly intact. Also, it's important to note that gluten-free piecrusts are best on the day they are made, as the crust tends to become tough over time.