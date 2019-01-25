Gluten-Free Cornbread
Consisting of only 7 ingredients and taking 10 minutes to throw together, this cornbread crisps around its edges thanks to melted butter coating the cast-iron skillet the batter bakes in. The cornbread is tender thanks to buttermilk and melted butter, and this cornbread recipe is also conveniently gluten free because cornmeal is naturally gluten free, just make sure that the cornmeal you are using is certified gluten free and not processed in a plant that also processes wheat. Most local cornmeal brands only process corn and are gluten free, so look at the labels on the bags at your grocery store.
Gallery
Ingredients
Directions
Chef's Notes
If you prefer sweetened cornbread, stir in 2 Tbsp. granulated sugar in Step 2. This cornbread is also easy to customize by adding ingredients to the batter. Feel free to stir in cooked pieces of bacon, fresh chives, jalapeño pepper pieces, shredded cheese, or fresh corn kernels.