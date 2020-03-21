Glazed Ham with Pineapple Chutney
If you are in charge of the holiday ham this year, ditch the commercial glaze packet and get adventurous! Try your hand at this ham dressed in a bourbon-brown sugar glaze and served with homemade pineapple chutney. Wrapping the ham in foil produces a really juicy ham. Increasing the temperature during the last 20 minutes of cooking allows the glaze to caramelize on the ham. For the best texture and flavor for your homemade chutney, look for a ripe pineapple; they turn from green to yellow as they ripen and will have a sweet smell at the base. The pineapple chutney is great spooned over pork chops, tenderloins, or jerk-seasoned chicken. You can also serve it as a party appetizer: spoon it over cream cheese and top with bacon and green onions.