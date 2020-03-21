Glazed Ham with Pineapple Chutney

If you are in charge of the holiday ham this year, ditch the commercial glaze packet and get adventurous! Try your hand at this ham dressed in a bourbon-brown sugar glaze and served with homemade pineapple chutney. Wrapping the ham in foil produces a really juicy ham. Increasing the temperature during the last 20 minutes of cooking allows the glaze to caramelize on the ham. For the best texture and flavor for your homemade chutney, look for a ripe pineapple; they turn from green to yellow as they ripen and will have a sweet smell at the base. The pineapple chutney is great spooned over pork chops, tenderloins, or jerk-seasoned chicken. You can also serve it as a party appetizer: spoon it over cream cheese and top with bacon and green onions.

By Liz Mervosh

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

active:
40 mins
total:
3 hrs
Yield:
Serves 12
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil; set a wire rack inside the baking sheet. Stir together bourbon, 1 cup of the preserves, and 1/3 cup of the brown sugar in a small bowl. Place ham on a large piece of aluminum foil big enough to cover entire ham; brush with 1/2 cup of the bourbon glaze. Wrap tightly in aluminum foil. Place, cut side down, on prepared wire rack. Add 3 cups water to baking sheet under rack. Bake ham 2 hours.

  • Meanwhile, heat a large cast-iron skillet over high until very hot. Add pineapple; cook, stirring occasionally, until browned on 2 to 3 sides, about 10 minutes. Reduce heat to medium; add coconut oil, chile, and ginger. Cook, stirring often, until softened and fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add salt, allspice, and remaining 1/4 cup preserves and 2 tablespoons brown sugar. Cook, stirring often, until liquid has mostly evaporated, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in lime juice. Transfer mixture to a bowl; cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.

  • Remove ham from oven; remove foil. Increase oven temperature to 425°F. Baste ham with 1/2 cup of the bourbon glaze, brushing in between slices. Return to oven; bake, uncovered, at 425°F for 15 minutes. Remove from oven; brush with remaining 1/2 cup glaze. Continue baking, uncovered, until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of ham registers 140°F, about 15 minutes. Remove from oven; rest 10 minutes. Slice and serve with pineapple chutney.

