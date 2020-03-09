Glazed Buttermilk Donut Cake
This oversized "donut" will be the hit of any brunch gathering. Or, when topped with candles, it makes a fun and clever surprise for a donut-loving birthday boy or girl. Although this dessert looks straight from the donut shop, the recipe itself is a moist and tender pound cake with added leavening, which gives the cake the cracked and craggy appearance of an old-fashioned donut. The cake is baked in an ordinary Bundt pan (any shape Bundt pan will work, although the less fancy, the better) and served upside down, which creates a surprisingly realistic donut shape. Nutmeg and vanilla extract add that classic cake donut flavor, while buttermilk provides a tangy note to balance out the sweetness. But the most important element is the simple powdered sugar glaze, which creates a shiny coating and makes it look like the real deal. Be sure to brush the glaze over the entire cooled cake, including the sides.