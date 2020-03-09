Glazed Buttermilk Donut Cake

I think the previous complaints about this recipe is giving the nature of a buttermilk donut a bad rap. I read the reviews AFTER I had made the cake and it was cooling. Several mentions of how dry it was prompted me to make a quick peach compote to help with moisture.

This cake wasn't dry at all. The recipe captured the texture of a buttermilk donut. Exactly what I was hoping for. We love buttermilk donuts. If one was looking for a cake like texture they need to make a cake recipe. This has the buttermilk donut texture nail down perfectly and it's delightful. Its also very good with a quick peach compote. ;D