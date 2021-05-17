Gingered Peach Galette
Thinking of spending the day making peach pie? Save some time and make a galette instead.
Recipe Summary
Think of galette as pie's low-maintenance cousin: No crimping or par-baking necessary. A galette embraces a freeform, go-with-the-flow attitude, allowing the fruit to burble and burst, safely tucked inside a pie crust. This Gingered Peach Galette makes the most of the season's finest peaches, but requires minimal effort. Believe us when we say that this beautifully rustic dessert is even easier than pie.
With the help of refrigerated pie crusts, this dessert comes together in a snap (if you'd prefer to make your own, we've got you covered). Our Test Kitchen devised a simple hack to ensure galette success every time (no leaks or breached pastry here). Rather than just one pie crust, we use two layers of pie crust to form a sturdy base for this galette, providing a solid support for the fruit nestled at the center.
Brown sugar and ginger perfectly compliment the fresh summer peaches in this seasonal standout dessert. The pleated border (traditional of a galette or crostata) retains the moisture and filling from the peach mixture, and the double layer of pie crust allows the bottom of the galette to crisp nicely. The crust is perfectly golden-brown from top to bottom, with little bursts of sweetness from the turbinado sugar. The peaches are perfectly tender while still maintaining a clean, sliceable consistency (be sure to choose firm-ripe peaches, which won't fall apart when baked). This galette is wonderful served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.