Gingerbread Pancakes

Is there any other scent more reminiscent of the holidays than gingerbread? But instead of tooth-chipping cookies or a gingerbread cake, try flipping the script with these gingerbread pancakes. They have all the spicy, nutty, warming notes you love about that classic taste, but are infinitely easier to fix up, especially on a hectic morning filled with hungry family members at the table. Make sure to serve them with real maple syrup and salted butter to compliment their subtle sweetness.

By Eileen Wehling, Austin, Texas

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Yield:
Serves 10 (serving size: 2 pancakes; yield: 21 pancakes)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 200°F. Heat a griddle or skillet over medium. Whisk together flour, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cloves in a large bowl. Whisk together eggs and brown sugar in a separate bowl until well combined; whisk in buttermilk, water, and coffee until combined. Add egg-buttermilk mixture to flour mixture, stirring until just moistened. (Batter will be slightly lumpy.) Gently stir in melted butter.

  • Coat hot griddle with cooking spray. For each pancake, pour about 1/4 cup batter onto griddle. Cook until top is covered with bubbles and edges appear slightly dry, 1 to 1 1/2 minutes. Flip; cook until pancake is fluffy and cooked through, 1 to 1 1/2 minutes. Transfer pancake to a baking sheet; place in preheated oven to keep warm. Repeat process with remaining batter, re-greasing griddle as needed. Serve pancakes with softened salted butter, warm applesauce, and/or maple syrup, if desired.

