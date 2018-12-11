Gingerbread Pancakes
Is there any other scent more reminiscent of the holidays than gingerbread? But instead of tooth-chipping cookies or a gingerbread cake, try flipping the script with these gingerbread pancakes. They have all the spicy, nutty, warming notes you love about that classic taste, but are infinitely easier to fix up, especially on a hectic morning filled with hungry family members at the table. Make sure to serve them with real maple syrup and salted butter to compliment their subtle sweetness.