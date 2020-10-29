Gingerbread Muffins
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Spiced with the traditional blend of ginger and cinnamon and rich with the complex sweetness of molasses, these Gingerbread Muffins are a hybrid of your favorite gingerbread style cake and an easy to grab muffin. Definitely leaning into the “cupcake category” with the addition of a decadent cream cheese frosting, the muffin itself is a mix of salty and sweet as the spices, butter, and salt balance each bite and prevent it from being overwhelmingly sweet. Another gingerbread ingredient that often goes overlooked is baking soda. Lending its own kind of “saltiness” to the gingerbread, the baking soda acts just as much as a flavoring agent as it does a rising agent in this recipe. The domes that rise in the center of each muffin as they bake will collapse slightly, making a perfect crater for a piped swirl of the velvety cream cheese frosting enhanced by a splash of vanilla and a pinch of cinnamon. The use of dark brown sugar and the addition of vegetable oil to the batter make the interior of these muffins extra moist and exceptionally easy to eat. Whether you need help getting in the holiday spirit or you simply want a taste of one of winter’s most beloved flavors, our gingerbread muffins will do the trick!