Gingerbread Martini
Espresso and chocolate martinis are old news compared to this snappy sipper.
Some of our fondest childhood holiday memories include decorating gingerbread houses with our families—and, of course, sneaking in a few bites of candy in the process. Now that we're grown, we couldn't let the kids have all the fun, so we developed an adult beverage that's just as warming as our childhood gingerbread memories. The next time you have friends over for a gingerbread decorating contest, whip them up one of these Gingerbread Martinis too. This Christmas cocktail is sure to secure your place as the best holiday hostess around.
Espresso martinis are old news compared to this Gingerbread Martini. We'll be sipping on this snappy drink all winter long. It's cool and refreshing while still offering you a hint of warmth from the ginger syrup. The half and half adds creamy texture for a sipper that's oh-so-delicate and praise-worthy. The gingersnap cookie rim is the ideal subtle hint of spice to finish off the palate. The hardest part about making this Christmas martini is boiling the homemade ginger syrup. While your kids are busy decorating their cookie creations, test out your bartending skills and shake up a delicious and festive Gingerbread Martini.