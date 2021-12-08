Gingerbread Martini

Espresso and chocolate martinis are old news compared to this snappy sipper.

By Britney Alston

Credit: Photographer: Frederick Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Some of our fondest childhood holiday memories include decorating gingerbread houses with our families—and, of course, sneaking in a few bites of candy in the process. Now that we're grown, we couldn't let the kids have all the fun, so we developed an adult beverage that's just as warming as our childhood gingerbread memories. The next time you have friends over for a gingerbread decorating contest, whip them up one of these Gingerbread Martinis too. This Christmas cocktail is sure to secure your place as the best holiday hostess around.

Espresso martinis are old news compared to this Gingerbread Martini. We'll be sipping on this snappy drink all winter long. It's cool and refreshing while still offering you a hint of warmth from the ginger syrup. The half and half adds creamy texture for a sipper that's oh-so-delicate and praise-worthy. The gingersnap cookie rim is the ideal subtle hint of spice to finish off the palate. The hardest part about making this Christmas martini is boiling the homemade ginger syrup. While your kids are busy decorating their cookie creations, test out your bartending skills and shake up a delicious and festive Gingerbread Martini.

Ingredients

Gingerbread Martini
Ginger Syrup

Directions

  • For the Ginger Syrup: Stir together water, granulated sugar, and chopped fresh ginger in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-high; simmer, stirring occasionally, until sugar is dissolved, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand 30 minutes. Pour through a fine mesh strainer into an airtight container. Store, covered, in refrigerator up to 2 weeks.

  • For the Gingerbread Martini: Place 3 of the gingersnaps in a large resealable plastic bag. Seal bag. Pound gingersnaps using a rolling pin or a heavy skillet until coarsely crushed. Transfer crushed cookies to a small plate (you should have about 2 tablespoons).

  • Place honey in a small shallow bowl. Dip rim of a martini glass into honey, then into crushed cookies to lightly coat.

  • Fill a cocktail shaker two-thirds full with ice. Add vodka, liqueur, ginger syrup, and half-and-half. Place lid on shaker; shake until well combined and chilled, 1 to 2 minutes. Strain into prepared martini glass. Garnish with whipped cream and remaining gingersnap. Serve immediately.

