Gingerbread Cake Roll with Eggnog Cream

I love this recipe. I made it for the first time last Christmas, and it turned out so good that I’m doing it again this Christmas. I used rum instead of bourbon, so perhaps that is a better combo than the last review noted. The cake was super moist, and the fresh grated ginger took it to a whole other level of freshness and flavor. And the eggnog sauce was a very nice compliment. I’ve made many cakes and this is a keeper. Definitely make it a day ahead so it has time to meld the flavors. It’s still good two days later, I promise. Just store in the fridge but let it warm up a bit on the counter before eating so you maximize the flavors. I usually take it out of the fridge an hour before eating, but leave the sauce in the fridge and spoon onto the plate last minute.