These Gingerbread Brownies with Eggnog Frosting Are the Easiest Dessert You’ll Make This Season

If you’ve perused Netflix over the past few months, Get Organized with The Home Edit might have caught your eye—you know Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer, the Nashville-based duo who can get even the most chaotic of spaces into a color-coded dream in no time. Try one episode and you’ll binge them all by Sunday night, guaranteed. Now this extra talented team has paired up with McCormick to kick off the launch of their all-new holiday content for the spice brand’s free Flavor Maker app, meaning you’ll finally get your kitchen and pantry organized just in time for all of that holiday baking. From tips like how to streamline cleanup and create a shopping list with minimal hassle to how to organize your spices and keep them fresh, the resources abound. But what we’re really thrilled about? The Home Edit’s Easy Gingerbread Brownies with Eggnog Frosting, which you’ll also find on the Flavor Maker. It all starts with a box of fudge brownie mix and the holiday flavor mix-ins take it over the top from there. You’re going to want to give these a try, but make sure you pick up a few extra boxes of brownie mix—there’s no way you’re making just one batch.