By Liv Dansky

Credit: Photographer: Frederick Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

There's something blissful about sneaking in a moment to yourself before the children wake up—especially during the holidays. We couldn't think of a better companion for that blissful moment than our Gingerbread Biscotti. These biscotti cookies are crispy and full of gingerbread flavor. The white chocolate topping is mellowed by the cinnamon, ginger, and molasses in these biscotti cookies.

Biscotti means twice baked in Italian. The double baking process ensures that these biscuits are crispy throughout. Add in the fact that gingerbread cookies are known to deliver their own snap, you can bet these biscotti cookies pack in next-level crispness. A delicious melt-in-your-mouth gingerbread profile hits you right before the sweetness of the white chocolate dip. When it comes time to melt your white chocolate, make sure you stir it between 30-second rounds in the microwave. This ensures an even melt and prevents the chocolate from burning. Once you've let your Gingerbread Biscotti cool, all you need to do is brew a pot of your favorite coffee. We're partial to the dunking method, which adds a subtle sweetness of white chocolate to your coffee, but enjoy however you deem fit.

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside. Whisk together flour, ginger, cinnamon, baking powder, salt, cloves, nutmeg, and baking soda in a medium bowl; set aside.

  • Beat brown sugar and butter with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add eggs 1 at a time, beating on medium speed until incorporated, about 1 minute after each addition. Add molasses and orange zest; beat until combined, about 30 seconds. Reduce mixer speed to low; gradually add flour mixture, beating until a dough forms, about 1 minute.

  • Turn dough out on a lightly floured work surface. Divide evenly into 2 (10-by-2½-inch) logs. Place logs at least 3 inches apart on prepared baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until set, about 30 minutes. Remove from oven; let cool at room temperature about 30 minutes. Do not turn oven off.

  • Transfer baked logs to a cutting board. Using a serrated knife, cut logs diagonally into 1-inch-thick biscotti slices (you'll have 20 slices total). Return biscotti to baking sheet. Bake at 325°F until biscotti are toasted and turn a deeper chocolate brown, about 8 minutes per side. Remove from oven. Transfer biscotti to a wire rack; let cool completely, about 30 minutes.

  • Place white chocolate in a medium-size microwavable bowl. Microwave on HIGH until just melted and smooth, 1 minute, 30 seconds to 2 minutes total, stopping to stir every 30 seconds.

  • Working quickly, dip bottom of each biscotti into melted white chocolate. Place dipped biscotti, cut side down, on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Chill until chocolate is set, about 10 minutes.

