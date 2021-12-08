Gingerbread Biscotti
An age-old sweet reinvented with holiday spices.
There's something blissful about sneaking in a moment to yourself before the children wake up—especially during the holidays. We couldn't think of a better companion for that blissful moment than our Gingerbread Biscotti. These biscotti cookies are crispy and full of gingerbread flavor. The white chocolate topping is mellowed by the cinnamon, ginger, and molasses in these biscotti cookies.
Biscotti means twice baked in Italian. The double baking process ensures that these biscuits are crispy throughout. Add in the fact that gingerbread cookies are known to deliver their own snap, you can bet these biscotti cookies pack in next-level crispness. A delicious melt-in-your-mouth gingerbread profile hits you right before the sweetness of the white chocolate dip. When it comes time to melt your white chocolate, make sure you stir it between 30-second rounds in the microwave. This ensures an even melt and prevents the chocolate from burning. Once you've let your Gingerbread Biscotti cool, all you need to do is brew a pot of your favorite coffee. We're partial to the dunking method, which adds a subtle sweetness of white chocolate to your coffee, but enjoy however you deem fit.