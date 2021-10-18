Gingered Sweet Potato Pie with Pecan-Crumb Crust and Ginger-Honey Whip
A big topping of Ginger-Honey Whip takes this pie to the next level.
Sweet potato, ginger, and pecans: Three things that we love about the fall, all packed into one stunning, multi-faceted pie. This recipe for Ginger Sweet Potato Pie with Pecan-Crumb Crust and Ginger-Honey Whip comes from writer and baker Keia Mastrianni, who has earned a dedicated following for her hyperseasonal pies. "High pie season, the time of year that begins in October and spans through the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, is a maelstrom of flour, butter, grit, and perseverance. It's the Super Bowl for bakers across the nation," writes Mastrianni. "At Milk Glass Pie, my farm-based bakery in western North Carolina, it's no different."
In this sweet potato pie recipe, fresh ginger complements the filling along with a salty-sweet pecan crust that becomes centerpiece worthy once it meets the edges of a springform pan. "I get my sweet potatoes from a man named Loyd Lewis who lives in the neighboring town of Fallston, North Carolina," says Mastrianni. "He's 78 years old and has been growing sweet potatoes since he first turned the soil with a mule plow as a teenager."