Gingered Sweet Potato Pie with Pecan-Crumb Crust and Ginger-Honey Whip

Prepare the Pecan-Crumb Crust: Cut out a parchment paper circle fitted to line the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan. Coat with cooking spray, and set aside. Pulse pecans in a food processor until finely ground, 10 to 15 pulses. Scrape sides of bowl with a small spatula to loosen any pecans stuck to the side. Add flour, sugar, and salt, and pulse to combine, about 5 pulses. With food processor running, slowly pour in melted butter, and process until thoroughly incorporated. Pour crumbs into prepared pan. Press firmly against bottom and 1½ inches up sides of pan. Use a measuring cup to smooth bottom crust. Use a circular motion rather than a stamping motion to keep crust from lifting off. Freeze 10 to 15 minutes. Preheat oven to 350°F. Once crust is frozen, bake until set, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven, and let cool completely.