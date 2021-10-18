Gingered Sweet Potato Pie with Pecan-Crumb Crust and Ginger-Honey Whip

A big topping of Ginger-Honey Whip takes this pie to the next level.

By Keia Mastrianni

Credit: Johnny Autry; Food Styling: Keia Mastrianni; Prop Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

active:
30 mins
freeze:
15 mins
bake:
1 hr
roast:
45 mins
cool:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
5 hrs
Servings:
10
Sweet potato, ginger, and pecans: Three things that we love about the fall, all packed into one stunning, multi-faceted pie. This recipe for Ginger Sweet Potato Pie with Pecan-Crumb Crust and Ginger-Honey Whip comes from writer and baker Keia Mastrianni, who has earned a dedicated following for her hyperseasonal pies. "High pie season, the time of year that begins in October and spans through the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, is a maelstrom of flour, butter, grit, and perseverance. It's the Super Bowl for bakers across the nation," writes Mastrianni. "At Milk Glass Pie, my farm-based bakery in western North Carolina, it's no different."

In this sweet potato pie recipe, fresh ginger complements the filling along with a salty-sweet pecan crust that becomes centerpiece worthy once it meets the edges of a springform pan. "I get my sweet potatoes from a man named Loyd Lewis who lives in the neighboring town of Fallston, North Carolina," says Mastrianni. "He's 78 years old and has been growing sweet potatoes since he first turned the soil with a mule plow as a teenager."

Ingredients

Pecan-Crumb Crust
Sweet Potato Filling
Ginger-Honey Whip
Candied Pecans

Directions

  • Prepare the Pecan-Crumb Crust: Cut out a parchment paper circle fitted to line the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan. Coat with cooking spray, and set aside. Pulse pecans in a food processor until finely ground, 10 to 15 pulses. Scrape sides of bowl with a small spatula to loosen any pecans stuck to the side. Add flour, sugar, and salt, and pulse to combine, about 5 pulses. With food processor running, slowly pour in melted butter, and process until thoroughly incorporated. Pour crumbs into prepared pan. Press firmly against bottom and 1½ inches up sides of pan. Use a measuring cup to smooth bottom crust. Use a circular motion rather than a stamping motion to keep crust from lifting off. Freeze 10 to 15 minutes. Preheat oven to 350°F. Once crust is frozen, bake until set, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven, and let cool completely. 

  • Prepare the Sweet Potato Filling: Preheat oven to 375°F. Process roasted sweet potatoes in a food processor until smooth, about 1 minute. Add eggs, brown sugar, fresh ginger, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg, and ground ginger; process until combined, about 30 seconds. With processor running, pour in cream, melted butter, and vanilla, stopping to scrape sides of bowl if needed. Pour filling through a fine mesh strainer into a medium bowl; discard solids. Spoon strained filling into cooled crust. Bake 30 minutes. Rotate and bake until filling is set and slightly puffed, 10 to 15 minutes. Let cool completely before removing from springform pan. 

  • Prepare the Ginger-Honey Whip: Combine cream and ginger in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment. Beat on medium-high speed until mixture begins to thicken, about 1 minute. Add powdered sugar, and beat until soft peaks form, about 1 minute. Carefully add honey, pouring slowly down side of bowl, and beat until medium but smooth peaks form, 1 to 2 minutes. With mixer running, add salt. Do not overbeat.

  • Prepare the Candied Pecans: Preheat oven to 325°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, and coat lightly with cooking spray.

  • Combine butter and sorghum syrup in a small saucepan over medium-low. Cook, stirring constantly, until melted, 1½ to 2 minutes. Stir in salt and cinnamon. Remove from heat. Add pecans; stir to coat. Pour onto prepared baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until pecans are toasted and glazed, 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes. (Candied Pecans can be stored in an airtight container up to 3 days until ready to use.)

  • Chop half of the pecans, and leave remaining pecans whole. Serve pie with Ginger-Honey Whip, and sprinkle with chopped Candied Pecans.

