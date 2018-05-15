Ginger-Plum Slump Recipe

The slump (sometimes called a grunt up North) is the stovetop version of a cobbler—and the only thing you’ll want to make when it’s too hot to turn on your oven. Believed to be a variation of an English steamed pudding, a slump is simmered fruit topped with pillowy, lightly sweet dumplings. Made in a large cast-iron skillet or Dutch oven, slumps are also a popular dessert to make on the campfire or grill. The fruit is cooked down in the skillet until sweet and syrupy, then topped with mounds of soft dough, and covered. As the fruit bubbles away, the dumplings bake and “slump” down, giving the dessert its name.

By Deb Wise

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Ingredients

Filling
Dumplings
Topping

Directions

  • Prepare the Filling: Combine water and sugar in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet with lid over medium-high. Bring to a boil, stirring until sugar dissolves. Add plums and fresh ginger; cover skillet, and bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer, covered, 10 minutes.

  • Prepare the Dumplings: Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl. Add whole milk and melted butter, stirring until batter is combined and smooth.

  • Remove lid from skillet, and drop rounded spoonfuls of batter evenly over ginger-plum mixture. (You should have 10 Dumplings, about 2 tablespoons each.) Reduce heat to low; cover skillet, and simmer until a wooden pick inserted in center of Dumpling comes out clean, about 20 minutes.

  • Prepare the Topping: Combine heavy cream and powdered sugar in a medium bowl, and beat with an electric mixer on high speed until soft peaks form. Serve slump warm in shallow bowls. Top each serving with a dollop of sweetened whipped cream, and sprinkle with chopped crystallized ginger.

