Ginger-Plum Slump Recipe
The slump (sometimes called a grunt up North) is the stovetop version of a cobbler—and the only thing you’ll want to make when it’s too hot to turn on your oven. Believed to be a variation of an English steamed pudding, a slump is simmered fruit topped with pillowy, lightly sweet dumplings. Made in a large cast-iron skillet or Dutch oven, slumps are also a popular dessert to make on the campfire or grill. The fruit is cooked down in the skillet until sweet and syrupy, then topped with mounds of soft dough, and covered. As the fruit bubbles away, the dumplings bake and “slump” down, giving the dessert its name.