Ginger and Collard Green Fried Rice
Chef Todd Richards adds some soul food flavor to classic ginger fried rice by using collard greens in this recipe from his recent cookbook Soul: A Chef's Culinary Evolution in 150 Recipes. "Soy sauce has become a universal ingredient that provides exceptional flavor to dishes," says Richards. "As with most any ingredient, there are inexpensive substitutions for the real deal. Authentic soy sauce is fermented and aged over time, and there is no substitute for time. The time required for premium soy sauce to brew and age is essential to its quality."