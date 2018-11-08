Ginger Bourbon Balls Recipe

This boozy confection headlines many a list of classic Christmas candies, but not everyone knows that it comes in three distinct styles. Chocolate, pecans, and a splash of bourbon figure in each of them, but variations commence from there. Vanilla-wafer-driven orbs flavored with cocoa powder and rolled in sugar claim first place in the hearts of fans. Second in line are the cakelike powdered sugar-and-butter-based balls of sweetness that are dipped in melted chocolate. Least known but at the top of our list are those made with melted chocolate rather than cocoa. Seeking a combination of the three with an extra twist, we used gingersnaps for the cookie component, added ground and crystallized ginger, and dunked them in chocolate for an elegant endnote. We guarantee you'll earn compliments throughout the holiday season with this dessert, no matter how your bourbon balls roll. We suggest using melting chocolate, such as Ghirardelli Dark Melting Wafers, which are available at many supermarkets in the baking aisle. They need no tempering and will not become streaky as they dry.