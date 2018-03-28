Ginger Ale-Can Chicken Recipe

Rating: Unrated

Cooking chicken over a can of ginger ale will ensusre that it stays moist while baking. If you're expecting a large crowd for Easter, this recipe that uses two whole chickens is the perfect main dish for your crowd.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Credit: Ralph Anderson

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
chill:
8 hrs
bake:
1 hr 40 mins
stand:
10 mins
total:
10 hrs
Yield:
Makes 8 servings
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Remove giblets and necks, if necessary. Rinse chickens with cold water; pat dry. Place each chicken in a large zip-top plastic freezer bag.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together oil and next 5 ingredients. Pour evenly over chickens. Seal bags, and chill, turning occasionally, 8 hours. Remove chickens from marinade, discarding marinade.

  • Using a can opener, carefully remove lids from cans of ginger ale. Remove one-fourth ginger ale from each can, and reserve for another use, leaving remaining ginger ale in can. Place cans in a lightly greased large roasting pan. Place each chicken upright onto a ginger ale can, fitting can into cavity. Pull legs forward to form a tripod, allowing chickens to stand upright.

  • Bake, uncovered, at 325° for 1 hour and 40 minutes or until a meat thermometer inserted into thigh registers 170° and chickens are golden brown. Let stand 10 minutes; carefully remove cans before serving. Garnish, if desired.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 03/24/2021