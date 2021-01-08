For anyone who has struggled with to find a recipe for pork chops that isn't too dry, too boring, or too rich, Giada De Laurentiis is here to help.

The Food Network personality teased her secret for light and flavorful pork chops on Instagram this week. The best part? It's a simple sauce that comes together in just 15 minutes.

"How to give pork chops a ton of flavor while keeping it light: pizzaiola sauce!" De Laurentiis wrote alongside a photo of her one-pot dish. "The sauce of tomatoes, onion, and herbs comes together in 15 minutes and will take dinner to the next level."

De Laurentiis also shared a link to the full recipe for her Pork Chops Alla Pizzaiola, a one-pot dinner she calls a "perfect weeknight meal for two," on her website Giadzy.

For those unfamiliar with pizzaiola, the Italian American chef describes it as a "brightly flavored tomato sauce that gets flavored similarly to pizza with a variety of herbs." And it's flexible enough for De Laurentiis to use it on other kinds of protein, including chicken sliders and meatballs.