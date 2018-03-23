German Chocolate Pancakes Recipe

These German Chocolate Pancakes are what dreams are made of! Seriously. If you enjoy German chocolate, these light and fluffy treats will definitely become your new breakfast favorite.

Credit: Iain Bagwell

cook:
55 mins
total:
55 mins
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together first 5 ingredients in a large bowl. Whisk together milk and next 4 ingredients in another bowl. Gradually stir milk mixture into flour mixture just until moistened. Pour about 1/4 cup batter for each pancake onto a hot buttered griddle or large nonstick skillet. Cook 3 to 4 minutes or until tops are covered with bubbles and edges look dry and cooked. Turn and cook 3 to 4 minutes or until done. Place in a single layer on a baking sheet, and keep warm in a 200° oven up to 30 minutes. Serve with German Chocolate Syrup.

  • Note: When using a griddle, heat it to 350°.

  • Tip: For tender pancakes, don't overmix the batter; it should be lumpy.

