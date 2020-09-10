German Chocolate Cupcakes Recipe
Don’t want to get stuck with the tiny slice of cake? With these cupcakes, you can have your own mini German chocolate cake! Our Test Kitchen absolutely loved the texture and flavor of these German Chocolate Cupcakes. “These German Chocolate Cupcakes are moist and tender with a rich, chocolatey frosting, gooey coconut custard, and touch of crunch from the glazed pecans,” one Test Kitchen Professional said. Between the soft cake, creamy frosting, rich custard, and touch of pecan, you can have all the flavor of a classic German chocolate cake in a sweet little package. Even though these German chocolate cupcakes look beautiful, baking shortcuts like store-bought cake mix and purchased glazed pecans make this recipe quicker and easier than it looks. We think these decadent cupcakes would pair perfectly with a big glass of cold milk or warm mug of coffee. If you love German chocolate cake, you have no reason not to try out this simple but gorgeous cupcake recipe!