German Chocolate Cake is Southern baking at its best. Despite the name, German chocolate cake was born in Dallas in the 1950s. This dessert remains just as popular today, thanks to its ridiculously rich Coconut-Pecan Frosting. That’s why we’re bringing you an all-star recipe for this classic cake; keep it in your repertoire and pass it on in the family for many years to come.

It all starts with three layers of rich, decadent chocolate cake. Strong-brewed hot coffee added right to the batter helps to keep the cake moist, while also heightening its chocolatey flavor; the addition of buttermilk makes this cake truly Southern. Whipping the egg whites and folding them into the batter gives this cake additional structure to hold up to the heavy frosting. Do seek out German’s sweet chocolate baking bars—they give the cake a delicate chocolate flavor that doesn’t compete with the Coconut-Pecan Frosting.

Fluffy chocolate cake layers form the base of this stunning dessert, but the real star of the show is the Coconut-Pecan Frosting. This is the signature element that defines a German Chocolate Cake. The enigmatic frosting, composed primarily of coconut and pecans, is so thick that you won’t be able to spread it on the regular way—instead, press it gently into the sides and top of the cake using a small spatula.