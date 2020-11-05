Georgia Pecan Mist Cake
This cake bakes in a tube pan, what some cooks call an angel food pan. For best results, use a pan made of lightweight and light-colored aluminum. Heavier Bundt-style pans make the crust on the cake too thick and dark, and can alter baking times. The secret to success with many old-fashioned cake recipes is to stick with old-fashioned bakeware that still works perfectly for that recipe. Fancier or more modern pans might look like a better option, but they aren’t. Another reason to use an angel food pan is that the cake cools upside down so that it won’t sink in the center until its airy structure sets as it cools. Many angel food pans come with little metal feet around the edges for this very purpose.