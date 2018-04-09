Georgia Peanut Pie with Peanut Butter Crust and Brown Sugar-Bourbon Whipped Cream

This pie is the perfect mix of sweet and salty. With a cookie-like peanut butter crust, gooey peanut butter filling, and salty cocktail peanuts, this pie is a Georgian's dream. It's even topped with Brown Sugar-Bourbon Whipped Cream. This peanut pie will impress even the most stubborn relatives you entertain this holiday season.

By Nancie McDermott

Recipe Summary

total:
5 hrs 30 mins
active:
30 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
Ingredients

Peanut Butter Crust
Peanut Butter Filling
Brown Sugar-Bourbon Whipped Cream

Directions

  • Prepare the Peanut Butter Crust: Combine flour, peanuts, brown sugar, and salt in bowl of a food processor; process until peanuts are ground and mixture is combined. Add butter, peanut butter, and shortening, and pulse until mixture resembles small peas, 10 to 12 times. Sprinkle 4 tablespoons ice water over top of mixture. Pulse 4 times. Add up to 2 more tablespoons of water, 1 tablespoon at a time, pulsing after each addition until dough just begins to clump together. Remove dough from processor; shape and flatten into a disk. Wrap disk in plastic wrap, and chill 2 hours or up to 2 days.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Place chilled dough disk on a lightly floured piece of parchment paper. Sprinkle dough with flour. Top with another piece of parchment paper. Roll dough into a 13-inch circle. Remove and discard top sheet of parchment. Starting at 1 edge of dough, wrap dough around rolling pin, separating dough from bottom sheet of parchment as you roll. Discard bottom sheet of parchment. Place rolling pin wrapped with dough over a 9-inch (1 1/2-inch-deep) glass pie plate. Unroll dough, and gently press it into pie plate. Trim dough, leaving 1/2-inch overhang; fold edges under, and crimp.

  • Prepare Peanut Butter Filling: Stir together brown sugar, flour, and kosher salt in a large bowl. Stir in melted butter. Whisk eggs well in a medium bowl; whisk in milk, sorghum, and vanilla. Add peanut butter; whisk until blended. Add peanut butter mixture to brown sugar mixture, and stir until combined. Spoon filling into prepared piecrust. Sprinkle peanuts over top, and place pie on a rimmed baking sheet.

  • Bake in preheated oven 10 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F, and bake until puffed and golden brown and until center is set, 45 to 55 minutes, shielding edges with aluminum foil to prevent overbrowning, if necessary. Transfer pie to a wire rack, and cool completely, about 2 hours.

  • Prepare the Brown Sugar-Bourbon Whipped Cream: Using chilled beaters and a large chilled bowl, beat whipping cream with an electric mixer on high speed until thickened, about 2 minutes. Add sugar, and beat until stiff peaks form, about 2 minutes. Add bourbon and vanilla, and beat until well combined. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

