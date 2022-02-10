Gâteau de Sirop (Syrup Cake)
Jessica B. Harris on how this Louisiana specialty lets an iconic Southern ingredient shine.
We love a stir-and-bake cake, especially one with a rich Southern history—like this Gateau de Sirop. This Louisiana delicacy lets an iconic Southern ingredient—cane syrup—shine. "By the antebellum period, almost all of the cane consumed in the United States came from Louisiana and the state was the sugar capital of the nation," writes culinary historian Jessica B. Harris. Cane syrup, has a sweet, delicate flavor that takes center stage in Harris's recipe for Gateau de Sirop, also known as Syrup Cake.
Cane syrup adds deep notes of caramel and butterscotch to this cake, as well as a mild, earthy flavor. The spices in the cake—cinnamon, ginger, and cloves—pair wonderfully with the rich cane syrup. Pro tip: when measuring your liquid ingredients, measure the oil first. Then, after pouring the oil into the bowl, swirl the residual oil around to coat the cup, then measure the cane syrup. This will help the syrup flow easily out of the cup without sticking.
In the oven, this cake develops a crisp upper crust and a soft, tender interior. A cup of coffee or glass of bourbon would be a great complement to this cake. Serve with sweetened whipped cream, crème fraiche, or vanilla ice cream.