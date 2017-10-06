Garlicky Collard Greens with Confetti Chowchow Recipe

Cooking this classic Southern side in a slow cooker not only frees you up to prepare other dishes, it frees up valuable stovetop space, as well. You can also make this holiday favorite a week or two ahead and freeze in air-tight bags, or make Collard Greens a day or two in advance and refrigerate in the slow cooker insert (if you have room!). Let the insert stand at room temp for 30 minutes, then return to slow cooker to reheat. Do not reheat the cold insert straight from the fridge or it will crack. If you're a Southern cook (or just a lover of Southern food) you've heard of and enjoyed the culinary creation that's called chowchow. If you haven't, first of all, bless your heart. Second, chowchow is a combination of fresh-picked and quick-pickled produce, in broad terms. A spoonful of chowchow adds that missing vinegar, color, texture, or spice to a dish, depending on the chowchow's ingredients. Southerners will put chowchow on countless dishes, from barbecue, to hot dogs, to appetizers, and more, so the combination of collard greens and chowchow makes for a supremely Southern masterpiece. You'll want to keep a jar of this confetti chowchow around because there's not much it won't complement.