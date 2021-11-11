If you're looking for big flavor with just a little bit of effort, try this delicious green bean recipe. It's super easy to make for a quick weeknight side dish, but it's also special enough for a dinner or holiday party, which, admittedly, is our favorite kind of recipe. You'll find that it's easy to double or even triple the recipe if you have a big group coming for dinner and need to scale up. The result is a tender and garlicky green bean with a touch of savory cheesiness (thanks to the Parmesan) and a heartiness that will keep you coming back for seconds (that's from the bacon). The Test Kitchen recommends sourcing thinner green beans so that they both cook more quickly and stay tender. If you'd like to add even more flavor to the recipe, you can easily add in sliced shallots to roast with the green beans. The dish goes great with any proteins in your cookbook, but it's especially nice alongside a roast chicken. You can also pair it with lemon-garlic salmon for a fresh take on a classic dinnertime duo.