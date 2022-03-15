Garlic-Oregano Chicken with Grilled Leeks and Lemon
Grilled chicken never looked (or tasted) better for dinner.
Take a break from burgers and hot dogs: this Greek-inspired grilled chicken will be the highlight of your next barbecue. A touch more sophisticated than your typical cookout staples, our Garlic-Oregano Chicken with Grilled Leeks and Lemon is sure to impress a crowd.
A 30-minute marinade of lemon juice and zest, oil, garlic, oregano, and crushed red pepper jump-starts the development of flavor in this dish right from the beginning. Rich and meaty chicken thighs (go for boneless, skinless ones) pick up tons of garlicky, citrusy flavor in the quick marinade.
Grilled leeks are the ideal, unexpected counterpart for this succulent roast chicken. Tender and savory, the leeks pick up a robust charred flavor from the grill. Pro tip: blanching the leeks first before grilling them ensures they'll be tender. Avoid cutting away too much from the root end so the halves will hold together. The perfect finishing touch? Grilled lemon halves, squeezed over the dish add brightness and a hint of smoke.