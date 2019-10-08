Collard Greens with Garlic and Sippets

If collard greens typically grace your Thanksgiving table in the form of a boiled, pulpy glob of greens, this recipe will be a breath of fresh air.When it comes to holiday traditions, change can feel frightening and, at times, even blasphemous—and for good reason. After all, is it really Thanksgiving without Grandma's sweet potato casserole? Tradition is one of the elements of the holiday season that we hold dear, and most of these sacred traditions tend to revolve around food. One whiff of that cornbread dressing is sure to flood our hearts with nostalgia and memories of Grandma's kitchen. But as much as we cherish holiday traditions, there is one tradition that we're ready to change: mistreating our collard greens.In the past, we've done collard greens a serious disservice, boiling them to a near paste and leaning on chunks of ham hocks to add real flavor. It's time for collard greens to get a much-needed makeover that allows their true inner beauty to shine. Welcome change to your family's holiday routine with this modern collards recipe. All it takes is a whole lot of garlic, torn sippets of sourdough bread, and a quick boil to bring new life to the classic Southern vegetable. A splash of red wine vinegar adds acid to the leafy greens, which are drizzled with warm garlic-infused olive oil to make a lean, fresh side dish.Trust us—once your family tastes this simple vegetable side, nobody will miss Grandma's stewed collards.