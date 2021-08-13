One-Pan Garlic-Butter Shrimp with Orzo

Rating: Unrated

One pan and 30 minutes makes for one delish dinner dish.

By Marianne Williams

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Shrimp and orzo are just meant to go together. We don't make the rules, y'all. That's just how it is. In this recipe, succulent shellfish meet garlicky, buttery pasta to create a 30-minute main that your family will adore. Did we mention that it all comes together in one pan? Our One-Pan Garlic-Butter Shrimp with Orzo is the weeknight dinner hero you've been searching for.

Rather than boiling in water, the pasta cooks in a glorious mixture of sauteed shallots, white wine, butter, oil, and vegetable broth. This method jump-starts the development of the dish, infusing big flavor from the very beginning stages. The secret to the smooth, garlicky flavor in this seafood supper hides in Step 4, where you use the side of a chef's knife to rub minced garlic and salt into a paste. Garlic paste takes only a minute to make, and it will coat the shrimp evenly, resulting in a significant, yet not overwhelming garlicky flavor. When it comes time to add seafood into the equation, you don't even need to fuss around with another skillet: The shrimp cooks directly over the orzo, making cleanup a breeze. With a combination of white wine, garlic, and lemon, you can never really go wrong.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 2 tablespoons each of the butter and oil in a large, deep skillet over medium. Add shallots. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add wine. Cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced by about half, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

    Advertisement

  • Transfer 3 tablespoons shallot mixture to a medium bowl; reserve remaining shallot mixture in skillet. Add remaining 2 tablespoons each butter and oil to shallot mixture in medium bowl, and whisk to combine. Set aside. 

  • Add broth to remaining shallot mixture in skillet, and bring to a boil over high. Stir in orzo and 1 teaspoon of the salt. Reduce to a simmer over medium-low. Cover and cook, undisturbed and without uncovering, 10 minutes. 

  • Meanwhile, finely chop garlic. Add remaining ½ teaspoon salt to garlic; using the flat side of a chef's knife, press and rub together to form a paste. Add garlic paste, lemon juice, crushed red pepper, and 2 tablespoons of the parsley to shallot mixture in medium bowl, and stir to combine. Add shrimp, and toss to fully coat (mixture will start to solidify because shrimp are cold).

  • Uncover cooked orzo; spoon shrimp in a single layer over orzo. Spoon remaining shallot mixture in bowl over shrimp and orzo. Cover and cook over medium-low until shrimp are just opaque, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat. Uncover; sprinkle with capers, lemon zest, and remaining 2 tablespoons parsley. Serve immediately alongside lemon wedges.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 08/14/2021