Shrimp and orzo are just meant to go together. We don't make the rules, y'all. That's just how it is. In this recipe, succulent shellfish meet garlicky, buttery pasta to create a 30-minute main that your family will adore. Did we mention that it all comes together in one pan? Our One-Pan Garlic-Butter Shrimp with Orzo is the weeknight dinner hero you've been searching for.

Rather than boiling in water, the pasta cooks in a glorious mixture of sauteed shallots, white wine, butter, oil, and vegetable broth. This method jump-starts the development of the dish, infusing big flavor from the very beginning stages. The secret to the smooth, garlicky flavor in this seafood supper hides in Step 4, where you use the side of a chef's knife to rub minced garlic and salt into a paste. Garlic paste takes only a minute to make, and it will coat the shrimp evenly, resulting in a significant, yet not overwhelming garlicky flavor. When it comes time to add seafood into the equation, you don't even need to fuss around with another skillet: The shrimp cooks directly over the orzo, making cleanup a breeze. With a combination of white wine, garlic, and lemon, you can never really go wrong.