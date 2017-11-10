Garlic Butter-Roasted Shrimp Cocktail Recipe

Swap out the usual chilled shrimp ring for warm roasted shrimp cooked in a lemon-garlic butter. It'll be your shrimp cocktail surprise at the holiday party this year. Holiday party guests will be enticed by the aroma of this flavorful dish as soon as they walk in. The shrimp in this recipe has lemon, garlic, and rich butter flavors that can stand alone, but our bright, zesty cocktail sauce makes it even more delicious. This shrimp can be served with toothpicks, or you can spoon some cocktail sauce in small cups with a few shrimp on top for a grab-and-go option with no double-dipping risks. What we love about this recipe is that it's ready in less than 30 minutes, and in addition to being a fabulous appetizer, it could make a satisfying main dish with a simple salad. It makes a batch hearty enough for a crowd, especially when paired with our favorite holiday appetizers. So get ready to serve these roasted shrimp on a platter with festive toothpicks and our deliciously spicy cocktail sauce for dipping. These seafood bites will disappear before your eyes!