Garlic Butter-Roasted Shrimp Cocktail Recipe

Swap out the usual chilled shrimp ring for warm roasted shrimp cooked in a lemon-garlic butter. It'll be your shrimp cocktail surprise at the holiday party this year. Holiday party guests will be enticed by the aroma of this flavorful dish as soon as they walk in. The shrimp in this recipe has lemon, garlic, and rich butter flavors that can stand alone, but our bright, zesty cocktail sauce makes it even more delicious. This shrimp can be served with toothpicks, or you can spoon some cocktail sauce in small cups with a few shrimp on top for a grab-and-go option with no double-dipping risks. What we love about this recipe is that it's ready in less than 30 minutes, and in addition to being a fabulous appetizer, it could make a satisfying main dish with a simple salad. It makes a batch hearty enough for a crowd, especially when paired with our favorite holiday appetizers. So get ready to serve these roasted shrimp on a platter with festive toothpicks and our deliciously spicy cocktail sauce for dipping. These seafood bites will disappear before your eyes!

By Karen Rankin

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

active:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Yield:
Serves 8 to 10
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together ketchup, chili sauce, horseradish, lemon zest, lemon juice, Old Bay seasoning, and hot sauce in a medium bowl; chill until ready to use.

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Place butter, garlic, lemon slices, and crushed red pepper in the center of a rimmed baking sheet. Place baking sheet in oven, and heat until butter melts and garlic is fragrant, about 5 minutes.

  • Add shrimp, and toss in butter mixture; spread in a single layer. Roast in preheated oven until shrimp turn pink and are just cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer shrimp and pan juices to a large platter.

  • Squeeze juice from roasted lemon slices over shrimp; sprinkle with fresh parsley, salt, and pepper. Serve with chilled cocktail sauce.

