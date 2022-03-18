Garden Pleasures Cocktail

Mixologist Tiffanie Barriere shares this spring cocktail.

By Tiffanie Barriere

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Any garden party needs a signature cocktail. Our criteria? It has to be refreshing, herbaceous, and of course, sparkling. This Garden Pleasures Cocktail, which comes to us from mixologist Tiffanie Barriere (also known as The Drinking Coach) will get happy hour started ASAP.

This cocktail is made for sipping outside. With both club soda and champagne, this warm-weather cocktail is fizzy and festive. This springtime cocktail calls for a clear spirit, making it supremely adaptable to your tastes; either gin or vodka would be our spirit of choice to complement this cocktail's flavor profile. The herbal notes of the gin work beautifully in tandem with the honey and green tea. The basil comes through very strongly in this drink, adding a lovely, savory note to the cocktail. Refreshing and invigorating, this cocktail does not taste very booze-forward, so you could easily sip on a few of these before the sun sets.

You can brew your own concentrated green tea and chill it with ice, but for a shortcut, you can use store-bought bottled iced green tea.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine spirit, green tea, lemon juice, Honey Water, and basil leaves in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake hard until cold, about 20 seconds. Double strain into a red wine glass filled halfway with ice. Top with club soda and Champagne. Stir; garnish with additional basil leaves.

    Advertisement

Honey Water

Combine 3 parts honey and 1 part warm water in a small bowl. Stir to loosen.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 03/19/2022