Garden Pleasures Cocktail
Mixologist Tiffanie Barriere shares this spring cocktail.
Recipe Summary
Any garden party needs a signature cocktail. Our criteria? It has to be refreshing, herbaceous, and of course, sparkling. This Garden Pleasures Cocktail, which comes to us from mixologist Tiffanie Barriere (also known as The Drinking Coach) will get happy hour started ASAP.
This cocktail is made for sipping outside. With both club soda and champagne, this warm-weather cocktail is fizzy and festive. This springtime cocktail calls for a clear spirit, making it supremely adaptable to your tastes; either gin or vodka would be our spirit of choice to complement this cocktail's flavor profile. The herbal notes of the gin work beautifully in tandem with the honey and green tea. The basil comes through very strongly in this drink, adding a lovely, savory note to the cocktail. Refreshing and invigorating, this cocktail does not taste very booze-forward, so you could easily sip on a few of these before the sun sets.
You can brew your own concentrated green tea and chill it with ice, but for a shortcut, you can use store-bought bottled iced green tea.
Ingredients
Directions
Honey Water
Combine 3 parts honey and 1 part warm water in a small bowl. Stir to loosen.