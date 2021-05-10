Funnel Cake Bites
Enjoy these sweet treats at home.
Funnel cake is one of the many joys of summer. As soon as we catch the sweet smell of deep-frying bread, we're instantly transported back to those memorable childhood weekends at the local fair. It's nearly impossible to pass up a bite of one of those warm, deep-fried disks of dough perfectly coated with powdered sugar. But if you can't make it to the state fair this year, our Test Kitchen developed a recipe that you can recreate at home– with a mini twist. They had some fun creating bite-size versions of this light and fluffy nostalgic treat. Serve them as party desserts or enjoy them as late afternoon snacks for the kids–or the kids at heart.