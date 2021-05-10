Funnel Cake Bites

Enjoy these sweet treats at home.

By Karen Rankin

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Melissa Gray

30 mins
30 mins
8
Funnel cake is one of the many joys of summer. As soon as we catch the sweet smell of deep-frying bread, we're instantly transported back to those memorable childhood weekends at the local fair. It's nearly impossible to pass up a bite of one of those warm, deep-fried disks of dough perfectly coated with powdered sugar. But if you can't make it to the state fair this year, our Test Kitchen developed a recipe that you can recreate at home– with a mini twist. They had some fun creating bite-size versions of this light and fluffy nostalgic treat. Serve them as party desserts or enjoy them as late afternoon snacks for the kids–or the kids at heart.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium-high until oil reaches 360°F. Meanwhile, stir together flour, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl. Whisk together egg, milk, brown sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon in a separate medium bowl until combined. Stir in flour mixture until well combined. Pour mixture into a ziplock plastic bag or a piping bag; seal bag, and let stand 5 minutes.

  • Cut a small hole (about ⅓ inch wide) in a corner of ziplock plastic bag (or at tip of piping bag), and pipe about 2 tablespoons batter using a circular motion into hot oil. Repeat 3 times to pipe 4 funnel cakes total. Cook until puffed and golden brown on bottoms, 30 to 45 seconds; flip and cook until other sides are lightly browned, about 20 seconds. Using a spider, transfer funnel cakes to a paper towel-lined baking sheet; immediately sprinkle with powdered sugar. Repeat process twice with remaining batter to make 14 funnel cakes total, returning oil to 360°F in between batches. Serve immediately.

