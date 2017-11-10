Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls Recipe
Bourbon balls are an ideal holiday dessert. They make adorable arrangements and are easy for guests to pick up at parties, and they make the cutest (and most delicious) little gifts for hostesses, neighbors, or anyone who deserves a sweet treat. This no-bake recipe only has four ingredients, so it's budget-friendly and easy. With only 30 minutes of hands-on time, you'll spend less time making these Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls than you would picking out a present for someone at the store! If you want to make a few batches and save them to gift, they freeze well and can be kept in the refrigerator for up to a week. These decadent little delights are a cross between bourbon balls and chocolate truffles. For gifting, nestle each one in a mini baking cup, and place them in cardboard jewelry boxes wrapped in holiday paper before delivering.