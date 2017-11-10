Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls Recipe

Bourbon balls are an ideal holiday dessert. They make adorable arrangements and are easy for guests to pick up at parties, and they make the cutest (and most delicious) little gifts for hostesses, neighbors, or anyone who deserves a sweet treat. This no-bake recipe only has four ingredients, so it's budget-friendly and easy. With only 30 minutes of hands-on time, you'll spend less time making these Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls than you would picking out a present for someone at the store! If you want to make a few batches and save them to gift, they freeze well and can be kept in the refrigerator for up to a week. These decadent little delights are a cross between bourbon balls and chocolate truffles. For gifting, nestle each one in a mini baking cup, and place them in cardboard jewelry boxes wrapped in holiday paper before delivering.

By Maggie Battista

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: Kellie Gerber Kelley

30 mins
4 hrs
Makes about 2 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place chocolate in a medium bowl. Bring heavy cream and bourbon just to a simmer in a saucepan over medium. Remove from heat, and pour cream mixture over chocolate. Let stand 1 minute; stir vigorously until cream and chocolate are thoroughly blended. Let mixture cool 15 minutes. Cover with plastic wrap, and chill until firm, about 2 hours. (If you cannot make the truffles immediately, the mixture will keep, covered, in the fridge up to 1 week.)

  • Place chopped pecans on a shallow plate. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Working quickly and using a small warmed teaspoon (dipped into hot water and then dried), scoop chilled chocolate mixture by 2-teaspoon portions, and shape each into a ball. Place each ball on chopped pecans. Once the plate is filled, wash hands and roll balls in pecans to completely cover. Transfer balls to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Repeat with remaining chocolate mixture and pecans.

  • Chill balls until firm, about 1 hour. (Or freeze until firm, about 10 minutes.) Enjoy them now, gift them, or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator up to 1 week.

