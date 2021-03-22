Fudgy Flourless Chocolate-Pecan Cookies Recipe

You’ll never believe that these cookies are made without a speck of flour. You’ll be too distracted by how absolutely rich and dense they are. Thanks to whipped egg whites, the cookies are airy and crisp on the outside and gooey on the inside, like a brownie in cookie form. If that wasn’t enough, each cookie is filled with toasted chopped pecans and gooey pockets of melted chocolate. The recipe calls for four ounces of semisweet chocolate, chopped, but you can also use high-quality semisweet chocolate chips. (We recommend Ghirardelli.) Although they look and taste impressive, they are practically foolproof to make and come together in a single bowl. Whisk the egg whites until frothy (use an electric mixer for best results), and sift the dry ingredients for best results. After one bite, we guarantee that people will ask you for the recipe. It happened in our very own test kitchen! These are definitely for the chocolate lovers out there, and the crackled-looking texture on the outside, but soft gooey texture on the inside is amazing. They look lovely and a little fancier than the typical chocolate chip cookie, in our opinion, displayed on any platter or cookie stand—so don’t hide these away unless you’re saving them for yourself!