Fruits and Vegetables with Lime and Chile Powder Recipe

This colorful snack is a feast for the eyes and the senses. San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez came up with this delicious recipe, which is inspired by traditional Mexican street food. The beauty of this dish is that it works with so many different types of fruits and vegetables including jicama, cucumber, watermelon, mango, cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, and carrots. Slice the produce into big spears and chunks so it can be eaten with bare hands or toothpicks. Choose any combination you like, then stir together the fruits and vegetables in a large bowl. Cover and chill until ready to serve, up to 8 hours. When you're ready to eat, gently toss the fruit and vegetables with 1/4 cup of the lime juice, 1 teaspoon of the salt, and ½ teaspoon of the chili powder. Plate the mixture on your prettiest serving platter, then top with remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice and 1/8 teaspoon each salt and chili powder. Serve this dish as part of a Cinco de Mayo feast, as an unexpected addition to a brunch menu, or as a fruit salad alternative at a potluck or cookout. It's the easiest dish to make and everyone will love the mixture of salty-sweet-spicy flavors and juicy-crunchy textures. Make this dish your own with your choice of fruits or vegetables. Throw it together in time for the weekend cookout.