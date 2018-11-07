Fruitcake Chocolate Bark Recipe
Peppermint bark appeared in the Christmas-season marketplace several years back and quickly claimed a spot at holiday celebrations everywhere. Buying a tin of it is simple enough, but making a batch of bark is easy and fun and allows you to take it in a Southern direction, like our fruitcake-inspired version. Layering white chocolate with dark adds flavor and beauty, as does finishing your tasty creation with components of a classic fruitcake. You can go old-school with candied cherries, pecans, and pineapple or change things up by throwing in pistachios, cranberries, and dried figs that are cut lengthwise to show off a bit of stem. Can't decide? Fortunately, Fruitcake Bark is so quick and easy to prepare that you can make multiple batches to nibble and share. Prepare your toppings ahead so you can quickly add a them while the chocolate is still hot and glossy.