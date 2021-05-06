Fruit Sushi
This clever recipe is a sweet spin on classic sushi. Free up your Saturday afternoon–you're going to want to try this 'sushi' right away.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Drawing inspiration from sushi, this recipe uses fruit and other sweet ingredients to make a more dessert-like dish. While the little ones will love it, adults will be impressed by its clever construction. The slightly sweetened rice is made with coconut milk and honey, and then topped with a slice of fresh fruit. Wrap it all together with some berry-flavored fruit tape. Just when you thought it couldn't get any cuter, this recipe calls for maple syrup dipping sauce in lieu of soy sauce. It's a fun touch to help you mimic your typical sushi experience. Try experimenting with your favorite fresh fruit and flavors of fruit leather. If you need an afternoon activity to keep the kids occupied, you're in luck. They will love helping on the sushi assembly line and picking up their Fruit Sushi with chopsticks. Plus, you won't have to worry if they want seconds of this snack. It's packed with fresh fruit after all.