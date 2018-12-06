There's no better way to get in the Christmas spirit than hosting a party for friends and family. There's no better secret to get that party started than a signature holiday cocktail and we have a new favorite for you to try: Christmas Frosé.With just four ingredients, this cranberry Christmas cocktail comes together faster than you can finish singing the Mariah Carey classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You." You may have tried your hand at homemade frosé during the summer months, but we think you'll love this seasonal spin on the frozen cocktail. Where the classic version calls for strawberries, this easy frosé relies on the tart flavor of cranberries. We love this new version so much, we just might call it the best frosé recipe ever. Invite your girlfriends over for a night of merriment, teach them how to make frosé, and let us know what you think of this Christmas cocktail!