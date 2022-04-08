Frozen Raspberry Lemonade
In our opinion, some of the best drink recipes are also the simplest. Relying on just 5 ingredients—one of which is ice cubes—this Frozen Raspberry Lemonade is the easiest, most refreshing sipper that you'll taste this summer.
Equal parts sweet and tangy, this Frozen Raspberry Lemonade is a great treat for both kids and adults. Fresh mint leaves bring a cooling sensation to the drink, which is an ideal treat to make on a warm day. Unlike standard frozen lemonade, which can be watery from all the ice blended in, this berry-infused frozen lemonade is packed with flavor thanks to equal parts ice and frozen raspberries, which give the drink a more concentrated fruity flavor. If you only have fresh raspberries on hand, no problem—simply freeze the fresh raspberries on a baking sheet for one hour.
The trick with homemade lemonade is ensuring that you add enough sugar to balance out the acidity of the fresh lemon juice—but not adding so much sugar that it overpowers the drink. We strike the perfect balance in this recipe, with 1/3 cup sugar to 3/4 cup fresh lemon juice. Keep this ratio on hand and feel free to scale up to make a larger batch.
A high-speed blender makes this frozen lemonade sensationally smooth and almost creamy. If you don't have a high-powered blender, blend for 2 minutes instead of 1 minute.