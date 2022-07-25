If you prefer frozen lemonade over the iced kind, upgrade the sipper to this fruity blended beverage. Frozen blueberry lemonade combines sweet-tart ingredients like lemon sorbet, frozen lemonade concentrate, and frozen blueberries. If you like the flavor, you can add other frozen fruits with the blueberries, or swap them out for a different fruit entirely. (Strawberry would be delightful.)

How to Make Frozen Blueberry Lemonade

It couldn't be easier to make frozen blueberry lemonade—all you need is five minutes of active prep time (making this recipe ideal for last-minute company).

First, take your sorbet out of the freezer so that it may soften slightly (about five minutes should do it). Next, add sorbet, lemonade, and blueberries to a blender (working in more than one batch if necessary).

ingredients for Frozen Blueberry Lemonade in a blender Credit: Alison Miksch

Process the ingredients until they are smooth but still frozen.

Frozen Blueberry Lemonade well blended Credit: Alison Miksch

Pour the blended mixture into serving glasses of your choice. Last, use basil leaves and lemon wheels to garnish your drinks, and serve them immediately.

Frozen Blueberry Lemonade Ingredients

Make frozen blueberry lemonade easily with just five affordable and easily accessible ingredients. You'll need lemon sorbet, lemonade, and frozen blueberries. For garnish, you'll need basil leaves and lemons.

frozen blueberry ingredients, including lemonade, lemon sorbet, and frozen blueberries Credit: Alison Miksch

What Does Blueberry Lemonade Taste Like?

This crowd-pleasing lemonade recipe has a super bright, lemony flavor. And because the blueberries cut some of the lemon's tartness, it has a balanced taste that's perfectly refreshing in summer.

What Goes Well with Frozen Blueberries?

Frozen blueberries are especially handy to have around for drink recipes—and not just as a second-rate substitute for fresh produce. In fact, frozen blueberries make great additions to frozen smoothies, cocktails, and other drinks, because they serve as their own ice cubes without any unnecessary dilution from water as ice melts. (In this recipe for frozen blueberry lemonade, the sorbet also serves as a sweet, creamy alternative to blending with ice.)

Frozen blueberries have other versatile uses in drinks, too. For instance, our blueberry-lemon iced tea recipe calls for first boiling and then straining them before adding them to this refreshing drink.

Can You Buy Blueberry Lemonade?

Store-bought versions of this recipe exist in the mass marketplace. But with just five minutes of prep time and six ingredients, this recipe is a far more flavor-packed alternative. And if you buy ingredients at the right price, it might likely even be a budget-friendlier alternative, too.

What Alcohol Goes with Lemonade?

As written, this frozen blueberry lemonade recipe is a divinely refreshing treat for all ages. But it's also a versatile cocktail recipe base, and easy to spike with a range of spirits according to your taste preference. Lemonade generally goes well with vodka, rum, gin, tequila, or bourbon.

What Is Frozen Lemonade Made Of?

In some recipes, the slushy consistency of frozen lemonade comes from ice. In this one and others like it, the icy texture comes from a blend made from slightly softened sorbet. (Fan of Chick-Fil-A's frosted lemonade? The chain's famous beverage gets its thickness and sweetness from its vanilla soft serve,)

Is There Sugar in Frozen Lemonade?

While this version of frozen blueberry lemonade doesn't call for sugar, it does contain plenty of it—both natural sugars from the fruit, as well as the sugar contained in the lemonade and sorbet that serves as the creamy base. To lighten it up, swap lower-sugar versions of these foundational ingredients before blending.