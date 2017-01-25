Frito Pie Recipe

Here is a uniquely Southern dish that instantly reminds us of county fair food and weekend football. There's a reason why this portable meal is a favorite among tailgaters and Texans. The famed pie is made with cheap, humble ingredients, making it the stuff of which simple and easy dinners are made. Our homemade version of the "Walking Taco" is filled with beefy goodness, like chili, crunchy corn chips, shredded cheese, and diced white onion. The chili is made with ground chuck, ale beer, and tomato paste, but feel free to substitute a leaner cut of meat such as venison. Use a large Dutch oven or stockpot to bring the chili to a simmer. We opted for a mess-free approach to mixing, instead of using the original chip bag to combine ingredients. Any small bowl will do here because the end result is just as tasty. After preparing the chili, divide the recommended serving of corn chips into 8 bowls. To keep the chips from getting soggy, ladle the chili over the chips just before serving and sprinkle each bowl with Cheddar cheese. Spicy, salty and cheesy, this is an easy take on a classic, old-school favorite. You can dress up this pie with whatever toppings you prefer, but we chose to top this crowd-pleaser with sour cream and sliced fresh jalapeño peppers. Fresh tomatoes, scallions, and crispy lettuce work just fine for this delicious guilty pleasure.