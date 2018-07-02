Fried Watermelon Bites Recipe
Fresh watermelon is practically synonymous with summer in the South, especially when you're planning an al fresco dinner or grilling out with friends. This recipe takes things up a notch – why not treat your guests to fried watermelon bites made with a beer-infused batter? This creative take on watermelon comes from Chef Ryan Burke with Twain's Brewpub & Billiards in Decatur, GA, who frequently incorporates the restaurant's house-brewed beers into the spot's Southern-inspired menu. This unique appetizer recipe soaks watermelon in a zesty marinade of lime, red wine vinegar, and chili sauce before dunking into a cayenne pepper-and-IPA batter.