Fried Red Quinoa Recipe

Rating: Unrated
By Chef Ian Rynecki, Pippin Hill Farm and Vineyards

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook quinoa according to package directions; drain. Spread in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet lined with 2 layers of paper towels. Let stand until completely cool and dry, about 1 hour.

  • Pour oil into a large skillet, and heat over medium-high to 350˚F. Fry quinoa, in batches, until big bubbles stop forming (there will still be some smaller bubbles), about 1 minute. Drain on a second baking sheet lined with paper towels; sprinkle with a pinch of salt.

