Fried Pork Chops with Potatoes and Peas Recipe
Fried pork chops are a classic Southern favorite dish, and they are usually dredged through seasoned flour, fried in several inches of grease, and smothered in a fat-laden gravy. While we agree that method is certainly delicious, we designed this recipe to give you all the flavors of the classic dish without so much fat. Here we use a mere ⅓ cup of flour for four pork chops, and fry them in just 2 tablespoons of olive oil. A lovely sauce is made using wine and chicken stock and, along with petite green peas and roasted potatoes and onions, creates a mouth-watering meal with all the taste of the classic Southern favorite.