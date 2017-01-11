Fried Pork Chops with Potatoes and Peas Recipe

Rating: 3 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Fried pork chops are a classic Southern favorite dish.

By Southern Living

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Yield:
Serves 4
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Fried pork chops are a classic Southern favorite dish, and they are usually dredged through seasoned flour, fried in several inches of grease, and smothered in a fat-laden gravy. While we agree that method is certainly delicious, we designed this recipe to give you all the flavors of the classic dish without so much fat. Here we use a mere ⅓ cup of flour for four pork chops, and fry them in just 2 tablespoons of olive oil. A lovely sauce is made using wine and chicken stock and, along with petite green peas and roasted potatoes and onions, creates a mouth-watering meal with all the taste of the classic Southern favorite.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Place potatoes and onion in a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil, and sprinkle with ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Bake in preheated oven until potatoes are golden brown and tender and onions are soft, about 25 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, stir together ⅓ cup flour and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper in a small, shallow dish. Dredge pork chops in flour mixture, evenly coating all sides. Heat remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add pork chops, and cook until golden, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer pork chops to a platter.

  • Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in skillet. Add 1 tablespoon of the flour, whisking until smooth. Add wine, and cook, stirring and scraping to loosen browned bits from bottom of skillet, until reduced by about one-third, about 2 minutes. Add chicken stock; bring to a boil, and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until sauce is thickened, about 4 minutes.

  • Cook peas according to package directions; transfer to a bowl. Stir in remaining ½ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon pepper, and 1 tablespoon butter until combined. Serve pork chops with potato mixture, peas, and sauce; sprinkle with parsley just before serving.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 07/14/2021