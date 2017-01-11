Fried Pork Chops with Potatoes and Peas Recipe

Pork chops used to be our go-to supper when we couldn't think of anything else. You could depend on pork chops (bone in, with a nice border of fat) to cook fast and be flavorful.

That hasn't been true for many years, now. You hardly ever find chops with bone and a thick ring of fat. Result - meat with little flavor. I found these chops at a local store with an in-house butcher. They were boneless, but were about 1/2" thick (too often it's 1/4" thick) and had a very nice and rarely seen border of fat. I wanted a recipe that wouldn't dry out the chop, and this seemed promising.

I ignored the potatoes and onions part - didn't want to spend that much time chopping - and just made mashed potatoes and canned peas.

I fried the chops in (real) unsalted butter. That went well, but it took way more than just 4 minutes a side. I also employed a lid for about 5 or 7 minutes to make sure the meat was thoroughly cooked.

Gravy - I only had pinot grigio, so used that. The gravy turned out smooth and buttery, BUT we did not care for the wine flavor. It would have been better to throw a couple of extra chicken bouillon cubes in the gravy instead of using wine.

Alas, to me the meat still seemed pretty flavorless. Husband seemed satisfied. I did like the gravy technique, which is more like what I grew up with.

I doubt we'll try this again.

