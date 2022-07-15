Crispy Fried Pickle Spears with Ranch Dipping Sauce
Company's coming? Meet your new signature appetizer.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Crispy and golden on the outside, tender and tangy on the inside, these fried pickle spears are the snack you've been searching for. Skip the fast-food versions for this homemade fried pickles recipe that is simple and comes together in under 30 minutes. A crunchy cornmeal breading flawlessly coats the spears, which are an excellent fry-like vehicle for the tangy and herbaceous buttermilk ranch dipping sauce.
While many states take credit for fried pickles, from Texas to Mississippi, the tasty snack originated in Atkins, Arkansas at the Duchess Drive-In where they first appeared on the menu in 1963. They later became synonymous with Texas state fairs in the 1980s, and today have migrated from a novelty to popular appetizer, with many fast-casual chains making them menu mainstays. They come in many forms: battered or dredged, as chips, or like in this recipe as spears. But no matter how you fry them, there's no denying they're delicious.
The key to keeping this recipe easy and hassle-free is a clean breading process. When breading the pickles (or any fried foods), designate one hand for wet ingredients and the other for dry to prevent a sticky mess. Another pro tip: don't forget to season the pickles with salt and paprika immediately after frying, this will help the seasonings adhere to the pickles.
Any brand of pickle will work for this recipe, but homemade pickles are extra credit. This recipe makes a great snack, but feel free to swap them for fries next time burgers are on the table or serve alongside barbecue.