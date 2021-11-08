Fried Olives with Blue Cheese Aïoli

These fried olives will be the underrated star of the appetizer spread. They make an easy, poppable snack—paired with a tangy Blue Cheese Aioli, these fried bites simply can't be beat. A coating of corn flour and cornmeal gives these fried olives an extra-crunchy texture, while smoked paprika and cayenne pepper spice up the shell. To make things extra-Southern, we're using pimiento-stuffed green olives. The olives themselves are buttery and salty, so there's no need to season the fried olives after they come out of the oil.