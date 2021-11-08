Fried Olives with Blue Cheese Aïoli
This appetizer might just disappear before you turn back around.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
These fried olives will be the underrated star of the appetizer spread. They make an easy, poppable snack—paired with a tangy Blue Cheese Aioli, these fried bites simply can't be beat. A coating of corn flour and cornmeal gives these fried olives an extra-crunchy texture, while smoked paprika and cayenne pepper spice up the shell. To make things extra-Southern, we're using pimiento-stuffed green olives. The olives themselves are buttery and salty, so there's no need to season the fried olives after they come out of the oil.
You can even recycle the frying oil night after night to make more of our favorite Hannukah treats, like Mini Sweet Potato Latkes or Cheesy Potato Croquettes.