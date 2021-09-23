Quick and easy with a little extra creativity, these Fried Mashed Potato Balls will change the way you think of spuds at suppertime. With a salty, crunchy exterior and soft, creamy interior, they manage to pack everything you love about mashed potatoes into an even better package. Classic mashed potatoes remain fluffy and soft inside a panko shell. Bacon, chives, and garlic add zing and flavor that shines through, and a bit of sharp Cheddar cheese creates gooey pockets of goodness. Refrigerated mashed potatoes save major time in this recipe that clocks in with just 20 minutes of hands-on time. A tip from the Test Kitchen? Have slightly wet hands—it helps prevent the potatoes from sticking to your palms when forming the mashed potato balls. Aside from the incredible flavor, the best thing about these Fried Mashed Potato Balls just might be that they freeze beautifully. Reheat them in the oven and voila: Your dinner guests will be in awe of your expertise.