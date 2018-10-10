This iconic recipe starts with unripe green tomatoes, which are coated with cornmeal and later fried. You'll start with 3 medium-size green tomatoes, which you'll cut into 1/3-inch slices, dredge through the cornmeal mixture, and fry until golden brown. But, before you get started, here are a few helpful tips for preparing Fried Green Tomatoes. You're probably wondering, are fried green tomatoes unripe tomatoes? There is a type of tomato that is green when fully ripe, it will have vertical stripes or other variations in the coloring, and will feel soft when you press it. An unripe tomato, which is what you use for making fried green tomatoes, will be pale green all over and feel very solid. Let's get to the nitty gritty, and what you really want to know: How do you cook fried green tomatoes? Make sure your oil has reached the desired temperature before you put in the battered green tomatoes. The right temp is what makes them crisp and beautifully golden. If the oil is not hot enough, you end up with soggy-crusted, limp green tomatoes. If the oil is too hot, the outside will brown too quickly and your tomatoes won't be cooked all the way through. Keep your oil level shallow – you don't want to completely submerge the slices in the oil. For added flavor, add two to three tablespoons of bacon grease. When fried, remove the green tomato slices with a slotted spatula, drain on a double layer of paper towels, then transfer to a rack on a baking sheet. Some people like to salt the tomatoes once again at this point. Keep the fried green tomatoes warm in the oven while frying the rest. Do not cover the tomatoes or the crust will soften and become soggy. And do not stack the tomatoes on top of each other until they have cooled about 10 minutes, otherwise the ones on the bottom will become soggy. Wondering what goes good with fried green tomatoes? Fried green tomatoes make an excellent addition to the classic summer dish, the Southern vegetable plate. They also make really nice appetizers, served with ranch dressing. And of course, you just can't beat the Fried Green Tomato BLT. Frying gets a really bad rap, but if you eat fried foods in moderation, you can enjoy a serving of fried green tomatoes without the guilt.