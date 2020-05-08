Fried Green Tomato Salad with Buttermilk Dressing
We’re not going to lie—the crisp, golden-brown breading is the tastiest part of a fried green tomato. Yellow cornmeal (use fine, not coarse ground) has good flavor, texture, and color, but the secret to a great crust is to add a little all-purpose flour to the breading mixture. This helps coat the tomato slices evenly without clumping or caking. Now that you’ve mastered the equation for how to fry those tomatoes to perfection, don’t even think about skimping on the Buttermilk Dressing. A good, creamy dressing is a must when it comes to serving fried green tomatoes. Our recipe calls for chives, Dijon mustard, and lemon juice to create a cool and fresh condiment that’s wonderful when topping this savory treat, but also an absolute standout for dressing the season’s crisp and refreshing salads. This recipe comes together in 30 minutes so make sure your crew doesn’t stray too far—they’re best served as fast as you can plate them.