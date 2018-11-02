Classic Fried Catfish
Skip the restaurants, and make your own fried catfish at home.
There's just something special a batch of homemade Southern fried catfish. Catch the fish at your favorite lake, and we bet it will taste even sweeter.
This fried catfish recipe calls for yellow cornmeal, our secret to a crispy, satisfying crust. That classic crunch pairs perfectly with lemon slices and your favorite tartar sauce.
Another trick to our best fried catfish recipe? Keep that deep-fry thermometer handy. Pay close attention to the temperature of the oil, especially between batches. This will ensure that each fish filet cooks evenly. We've all had soggy fried catfish, and that's just not what we're aiming for today.
Every Southerner knows that a good piece of fried fish can become great, depending on the company it keeps. We like to serve our catfish with coleslaw, baked beans, and homemade hush puppies (if we can spare the time). Once you've learned how to fry catfish, we hope you'll pass the recipe on and start a new tradition in your family.
*All-purpose flour or plain yellow cornmeal may be substituted.
